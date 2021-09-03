Partly Cloudy icon
91-year-old Bloomfield Township woman mauled to death by dog, police say

Dog belonged to family member

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 91-year-old Bloomfield Township woman was killed by a dog that belonged to a family member.

The incident happened Thursday (Sept. 3) at a home in the 2000 block of Berry Road, near Square Lake Road and Woodward Avenue.

“She used to walk every day and I haven’t seen her since yesterday,” a resident said. “She was very nice and kind. It’s devastating and heartbreaking what happened to her.”

Neighbors said from time to time they would chat with the 91-year-old woman.

Bloomfield Township police and fire departments were called to respond to reports of a dog attack at the home at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the victim’s daughter came home and discovered her mother in the backyard with severe injuries. Police said there are two rottweilers in the home.

When paramedics arrived the 91-year-old was unconscious and severely injured. She was transported to St. Joseph Murphy Hospital in Pontiac where she was pronounced dead.

The animals are with animal control.

