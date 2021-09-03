Metro Detroit groups try to ease transition for Afghan refugees coming to Michigan

DETROIT – Thousands of Afghan evacuees are looking for new homes in the United States after escaping the Taliban takeover of their country.

Michigan was on track to accept its lowest number of global refugees in nearly more than 45 years, only taking in 54 Afghan refugees last year. The evacuation of Afghanistan means hundreds of displaced people will be making their way to Metro Detroit and there is a new effort underway to help those in need.

“Just as no one expected Afghanistan to collapse as a country so quickly, none of us expected that we would have such an influx of refugees,” Rec. Bill Danaher with the Christ Church Cranbrook said.

Samaritas is one of Michigan’s largest partners in accepting refugees. They are trying to raise $430,000 to help resettle 350 Afghan

“We know that we’re going to get more refugees than we can probably manage and so we’re trying to do our best to keep up with, with really a fluid circumstance,” Danaher said.

