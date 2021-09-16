CEO promotes Black Leaders Detroit with bike ride to Mackinaw City

DETROIT – The CEO of Black Leaders Detroit is biking the distance to make a difference.

Since starting in 2019, Black Leaders Detroit has provided more than $300,000 to Black entrepreneurs in the city. The group serves as a funding vehicle for Black entrepreneurs, both in the public and private sectors, according to CEO Dwan Dandridge.

Dandridge is off on a 277-mile bike ride from the city of Detroit to Mackinaw City to help raise awareness for his group and the work that they do. The CEO says he’s biking about 50 miles each day, ending his ride just in time to attend the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

At the conference, Dandridge says his plan is to push the needs of Black entrepreneurs in Detroit.

“You have some of the best minds in our state trying to work on a solution,” Dandridge said. “Black Leaders Detroit wants to offer up what we feel is a real solution as people are brainstorming.”

Ad

Biking 277 miles would be a challenge for anyone, but it’s a particular challenge for Dandridge, as he has a heart condition. Though he’s been cleared by his doctor to ride, he says the struggle and risk of his ride correlates with his cause.

“I do think that we need to all kind of have some skin in the game,” Dandridge said. “It’s that serious an issue, right? The lives of entrepreneurs, the lives of the small business community -- especially Black and Brown businesses -- those lives are on the line.”

Dandridge’s trip ends soon. You can follow along with his ride on the group’s Facebook page right here.

Day 3 - Ride for Equity (Detroit to Mackinaw). Beautiful ride today! Changed a flat tire on the support vehicle, met new friends and enjoyed good scenery, laughs and conversation. Ride with our mission by joining us on a leg or making a donation blackleadersdetroit.org #bld #rideforequity #mpc2021 Posted by Black Leaders Detroit on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Related: Detroit Historical Society launches interactive Black Bottom walking tour