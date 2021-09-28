DEA issues warning against fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth

DETROIT – The US Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public warning to inform people about fake prescription pills that might contain dangerous drugs including fentanyl and meth.

These counterfeit pills seem to be widely produced in large quantities that are deceptively distributed as legitimate prescription pills.

Photos provided by the DEA show how much of a similarity these pills are to the real thing.

Sadly, this case of mistaken identity has unfortunately cost some people their lives.

According to the DEA, many fatal overdoses have happened as a result. Executive director of the anti-drug organization, Families Against Narcotics, Linda Davis, says the fake pills are a real shame.

“It just makes me sad that we are not doing more to protect this vulnerable population. This kind of thing happens with physicians, it has happened with pharmacies, now it’s just happening with people selling pills that are laced with a deadly drug,” said Davis.

Her organization has seen firsthand what these drugs can do to an unsuspecting user, especially if they have no idea what might be inside.

“This doesn’t only devastate the person using the drugs but losing a child to addiction when it can be prevented and this is something that does not have to happen, it is just heartbreaking,” Davis explained.

She is just hopeful that something can be done on a larger scale before more people fall victim to these pills.

“Really hope that our attorney general and our local prosecutors get together and really decide that anybody is caught doing this kind of activity would be prosecuted to the utmost with the law. This is a deadly substance that’s being put in these pills to a very vulnerable population,” Davis added.

So far, 93,000 people have overdosed while more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized this year alone.

