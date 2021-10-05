Focus: HOPE to host ‘Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE’

This year’s march will bring Metro Detroit together in support of early education.

“Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE” - presented by WDIV-Local 4 - benefits Focus: HOPE and will be held this Sunday, October 10.

There are two ways to participate this year. You can march in person at the Focus: HOPE campus during one of two limited capacity, socially distant walks. Or march virtually, whenever and wherever is convenient for you.

Come back to this page starting on Sunday morning at 5a to view the virtual march, learn more about Focus: HOPE’s mission, and see why this year’s advocacy spotlight is on early education.

In the meantime, find more information about how to register for Eleanor’s March 4 Hope here: https://focushope.edu/march2021/.