New GM battery development facility set to be built at Warren Tech Center

DETROIT – General Motors announced plans to build a massive battery research lab.

In it scientists will work on things like reducing costs and increasing mileage.

The foundation is complete and the construction is going up.

“Well right behind us we have a very exciting battery innovation development center,” said Tim Grewe with General Motors.

Grewe said the facility is named after Bill Wallace, a leader who paved the way.

DETAILS: GM to build massive EV battery development lab in Warren

“He was on the ground floor of making these batteries real. He worked on every battery GM has ever done and more importantly had a unique ability to have innovation with execution,” said Grewe.

The employees working inside the building will play a pivotal role in advancing GM’s vision of an all-electric future and help pave the way to bigger and better.

Ad

“In this center, we’re going to accelerate the introduction of next generation batteries that can literally double the range, reduce the cost, make everything better for customers and this building is going to help us get there quicker,” said Grewe.

The Wallace Center will be capable of building large format, prototype, lithium-metal battery cells for vehicle usage beyond the small-scale.

“These batteries are basically a battery that you have in your phone or tablet. It’s just bigger. And it has a lot more capability, where it will last 15 years and whatever mileage you can drive in that car,” said Grewe.

But why southeast Michigan?

“It was a natural to put in southeast Michigan because it’s co-located with all of the support groups that feed into it. Right behind us is our RND Materials lab and the development that we’re doing there,” said Grewe.

RELATED: GM sales sharply decline in 3rd quarter due to part shortages