Redford Township police want help locating 34-year-old man who is missing, ‘at risk’

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are asking for help locating a missing and “at risk” person.
Christopher Morrison was last seen 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Beech Daly and 5 Mile roads.
|Christopher Morrison
|Details
|Age
|34
|Height
|5′5′'
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Clothes
|Black leather jacket, camouflage pants, red shorts
|Race
|Black
Anyone with information should contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage