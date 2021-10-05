Redford Township police want help locating 34-year-old man who is missing, ‘at risk’

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are asking for help locating a missing and “at risk” person.

Christopher Morrison was last seen 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Beech Daly and 5 Mile roads.

Christopher Morrison Details Age 34 Height 5′5′' Weight 170 lbs Clothes Black leather jacket, camouflage pants, red shorts Race Black

Anyone with information should contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

