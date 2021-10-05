Cloudy icon
Local News

Redford Township police want help locating 34-year-old man who is missing, ‘at risk’

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are asking for help locating a missing and “at risk” person.

Christopher Morrison was last seen 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Beech Daly and 5 Mile roads.

Christopher MorrisonDetails
Age34
Height5′5′'
Weight170 lbs
ClothesBlack leather jacket, camouflage pants, red shorts
RaceBlack

Anyone with information should contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

