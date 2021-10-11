Michigan’s fall colors may be different in the future

There are few things more certain in Michigan than the changing of leaves.

But why do the leaves change color at all? And is it really as reliable as you think?

Local 4 Meteorologist Paul Gross: “People from all across the nation flock to Michigan to see our annual fall color change. We have some of the country’s best viewing locations. But what we get to see today may not be what we get to see down the road.”

Find out how the awesome colors of autumn are being affected by our changing climate.

You can watch this report Tuesday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today