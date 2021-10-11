Partly Cloudy icon
81º

Local News

Michigan’s fall colors may be different in the future

Tags: Fall Colors, Climate Change, Michigan, Fall, Leaves
Michigan's fall colors being affected by climate change
Michigan's fall colors being affected by climate change

There are few things more certain in Michigan than the changing of leaves.

But why do the leaves change color at all? And is it really as reliable as you think?

Local 4 Meteorologist Paul Gross:  “People from all across the nation flock to Michigan to see our annual fall color change. We have some of the country’s best viewing locations. But what we get to see today may not be what we get to see down the road.”

Find out how the awesome colors of autumn are being affected by our changing climate.

You can watch this report Tuesday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.