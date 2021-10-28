Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Adorable photos of Henry Ford NICU Halloween babies will warm your heart

I mean, come on!

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

NICU babies in homemade halloween costumes, made by one of the nurse's moms
NICU babies in homemade halloween costumes, made by one of the nurse's moms (©2021 Henry Ford Health System)

Every Halloween, the babies at Henry Ford Hospital are dressed in the most adorable costumes we’ve ever seen.

This year’s photos are no different!

“Every Halloween our Neonatal ICU team at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit dresses up our tiniest patients for their first Halloween,” Henry Ford Health said. “The costumes—which were custom-made for each little munchkin—were disinfected using our Xenex UV robot. We love helping these babies and their parents celebrate their first Halloween!”

And here’s a video, with even more adorable baby costumes:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

