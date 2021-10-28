Adorable photos of Henry Ford NICU Halloween babies will warm your heart

NICU babies in homemade halloween costumes, made by one of the nurse's moms

Every Halloween, the babies at Henry Ford Hospital are dressed in the most adorable costumes we’ve ever seen.

This year’s photos are no different!

“Every Halloween our Neonatal ICU team at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit dresses up our tiniest patients for their first Halloween,” Henry Ford Health said. “The costumes—which were custom-made for each little munchkin—were disinfected using our Xenex UV robot. We love helping these babies and their parents celebrate their first Halloween!”

NICU babies in homemade halloween costumes, made by one of the nurse's moms (©2021 Henry Ford Health System)

And here’s a video, with even more adorable baby costumes: