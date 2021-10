Local 4 News Today Loves Halloween,

So they’re all dressed up as a fantastic team.

Their costumes…a mystery you can’t wait to crack,

I’ll give you a hint, one runs in a pack!

And that’s not all, there’s so much to see...

One’s nerdy.

One’s flirty.

Watch tomorrow at 6:30!

For Halloween fun, this team has never failed,

So make sure you’re watching when the surprise is unveiled.

You don’t want to miss it, that’s all that I’ll say...

So tune in Tomorrow on Local 4 News Today.