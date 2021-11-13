Benton Harbor residents can get a free blood lead test next week

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Free blood lead testing is being offered to Benton Harbor residents next week.

This comes as the city of Benton Harbor faces a lead water crisis that is getting national attention. In 2018, people complained about the smell and taste of the water.

“A blood lead test can tell you if you or your loved ones have recent or ongoing exposures to lead,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Although blood lead tests cannot tell you if you were exposed to lead in the past, testing is particularly important for young children and pregnant persons because exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth.”

Mobile testing dates are available by clicking here or viewing the list below:

Sunday, Nov. 14

Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

Discovery Enrichment Center, 465 S. McCord Street, 12 - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Discovery Enrichment Center, 465 S. McCord Street, 12 - 6 p.m.

Additional locations for blood lead testing for children include:

InterCare Family Health Network, 800 M-139, 855-869-6900.

Through the WIC program and the Berrien County Health Department by calling 800-815-5485 or visiting BCHDMI.org for more information.

If you are a resident who is homebound or without transportation you can contact 211 to arrange water delivery. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.

The upcoming schedule for bottled water pickup is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 13

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.,

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, 3 - 5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 - 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.