2021 ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’ only on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit

The 95th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” is a cherished holiday tradition that originates from Detroit. The theme this year is “Love on Woodward.”

Floats, performers, helium balloons, Santa and more will make it a magical morning for families to enjoy this festive event hosted by WDIV-Local 4′s Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy and Karen Drew.

Throughout “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” viewers can win special prizes. There will be two separate contests: a $3,000 gift card courtesy of Gardner-White; and three Somerset Collection gift cards totaling $4,000.

WDIV Insiders have the chance to see this year’s parade broadcast from several special camera angles. Members will have special access to awesome views of the floats, the bands, the stars and all the rest on Woodward Avenue. Sign up today at ClickOnDetroit.com/Insider.

Ad

Every year, “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” highlights the best in local talent. Performing this year are:

Rachel Mac (finalist on Season 20 of The Voice )

Zania Alaké (contestant on Season 20 of The Voice )

Dan Tillery (singer/songwriter)

Mid American Pompon All Star Team: Michigan high school varsity performers

Special performance from Disney’s The Lion King featuring the Detroit Youth Choir

Morning coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com with a special “Thanksgiving Edition” of Local 4 News Today, followed at 8 a.m. with “Parade Preview” coverage live from the parade route. Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Kim DeGiulio, Nick Monacelli and Brandon Roux take viewers behind the scenes for an up-close view of all the excitement going on Thanksgiving morning.

Plus, viewers will get the latest weather forecasts for parade day and up-to-the-minute traffic and parking updates so those headed downtown can avoid delays, road closures and construction.

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. reaching more than 185 major cities across the country (check local TV listings).

Ad

The entire broadcast can be watched anywhere in Michigan, the U.S. and around the world livestreamed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Viewers who have Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or Google TV, can download the WDIV-Local 4 app to stream “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” on their TV.

And again, this year, viewers can vote for their favorite high school bands marching in the parade in the “Battle of the Bands” contest at ClickOnDetroit.com, as well as vote for the “Best Choreography around a Float.”

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” is created and produced by The Parade Company, and WDIV-Local 4 is the exclusive television broadcast partner.

Ad

Thanksgiving Morning Lineup:

6 a.m. to 8 a.m. “Local 4 News Today: Special Thanksgiving Edition”

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. “Local 4 News Today: Parade Preview”

9 a.m. to Noon “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White”