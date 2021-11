Help Me Hank Toy Test

Starting Tuesday morning at 6:30, Hank’s little helpers put this season’s hottest toys to the test!

Will these hard-to-find gifts be a hit? Or a flop?

Then at 5, see if the classic toys from your childhood still stand up.

The Help Me Hank Toy Test kicks off Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4 News Today.