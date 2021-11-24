47º

LIVE

Local News

Safety at top of mind for many families ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

Experts suggest taking simple, safe protocols

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Thanksgiving, News, COVID, COVID-19, Michigan COVID, Michigan COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Local, Local News
Many families are struggling with how to juggle the desire to see loved ones with a need to keep everyone safe from COVID.

Many families are struggling with how to juggle the desire to see loved ones with a need to keep everyone safe from COVID.

One Metro Detroit woman’s Thanksgiving plans have been deeply affected by a very personal loss. Terri Tolbert-Mial’s brother Tony Tolbert died this summer from COVID after refusing to get vaccinated.

That’s why the rules will be different in her home at at her dinner table. She is requiring family members who come for Thanksgiving be vaccinated.

Dr. Matthew Sims is an infectious disease expert with Beaumont Health. He said not taking simple and safe protocols at your table simply feeds COVID.

If everyone in the house is fully vaccinated there is less risk of breakthrough infections. But it doesn’t hurt to still be cautious.

The delta variant has been found in the nasal passages of people who are vaccinated and be transferred to someone who is unvaccinated.

Sims said you shouldn’t put older people or children under 5 years old in close eating proximity to those who are unvaccinated or work jobs that don’t require masks.

Read: Michigan reports 17,003 new COVID cases, 280 deaths -- average of 8,502 cases per day

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter