Allied Universal hiring 200-plus EMT and security professionals in Detroit

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 200+ security professionals and EMTS in Detroit.

The company is holding open house hiring events on Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 17, Dec. 20, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westin Hotel at 1500 Town Center in Southfield, Michigan.

In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process allows applicants to complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology.

Applicants can apply online for the hiring event here.

More: Jobs 4 You