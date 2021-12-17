Heart of Detroit: Group of neighbors turns vacant lots in Detroit into vibrant parks

This week's Heart of Detroit: Mitch Albom gives an inside look at a group of neighbors whose efforts are turning vacant lots into vibrant parks on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – On this week’s Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom gives an inside look at a group of neighbors whose efforts are turning vacant lots into vibrant parks on Detroit’s east side.

Bailey Park is a core group of residents that are working to create change in needy communities like the McDougall-Hunt neighborhood where Executive Director Katrina Keeby-Watkins grew up.

Her mission is to turn overgrown vacant lots into beautiful community parts.

Watch the video above for the full report.