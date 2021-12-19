Hospitals across Michigan fear more COVID cases after holiday season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the latest COVID-19 numbers, with 85.1% of COVID 19 cases in Michigan being unvaccinated people.

Dr. Adnan Munkarah with Henry Ford Health System said there’s no other way to put it: Our COVID numbers in Michigan are going in the wrong direction.

“Hospitals across the state are either full or very close to it,” Munkarah said. “These numbers aren’t easing off. These are not coming down and we’re very, very concerned. The trends that we’re seeing are seen by other health care systems locally, as well other states and nationally.”

Within Michigan hospitals, 88.1% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated people and 85.5% of hospital COVID deaths are people who are not fully vaccinated.

Dr. Cameron Webb, the Senior Advisor for Equity COVID Response Team said he’s concerned about things nationwide.

“Whatever weaknesses we have or the communities where we have less protection, the Delta has been able to exploit,” Webb said. “Omicron is going to be that much better at exploiting that.”

And with the Omicron variant creeping across the country and forcing schools across the nation to switch back to virtual learning, he had this to say.

“If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated,” he said. “It not just helps you, but it helps your community, avoid those hospitals being full of individuals.”