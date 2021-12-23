31º

Sterling Heights police search for vehicle connected to September murder

Man in 20s fatally shot Sept. 1

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A vehicle believed to be connected to a Sept. 1, 2021, murder in Sterling Heights. (Sterling Heights Police Department)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.Sterling Heights police are searching for a vehicle they believe to be connected to a September murder case.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 1 to the area of Seaglass Drive and 15 Mile Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a man in his late 20s on the ground in the parking lot. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police are searching for the vehicle in the picture above because they believe it is connected to the shooting. Anyone who recognizes it or has information about the incident is asked to call Sterling Heights police at 586-446-2825.

