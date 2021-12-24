47º

Live stream: The Nativity of The Lord I Midnight Mass in Detroit

Midnight Mass (Archdiocese of Detroit)

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit said all are invited to celebrate Christmas by joining them for the Midnight Mass for the Nativity of the Lord.

The mass will be live streamed right here on ClickOnDetroit beginning with music performance at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, followed by Mass at 12:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.

The Midnight Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Allen Vigneron at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit. The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament is located at 9844 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, Michigan, 48202.

Watch live here:

