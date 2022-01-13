Should the gray wolf be placed back on endangered list in Michigan? DNR wants your opinion

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old female gray wolf emerges from her cage as it is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. Wolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the Lake Superior national park, scientists said Monday, July 12, 2021. (National Park Service via AP, File)

The gray wolf was removed from the endangered list in Michigan and now officials want to know if the public thinks it should be placed back on that list.

The DNR wants public input on how to continue to manage the growing population of gray wolves in Michigan.

Currently there is a multi-pronged lawsuit aimed at getting the gray wolf back on the endangered list and survey responses will help guide the DNR on future decisions that affect that status. The survey closes Jan. 31.

The gray wolf is under state management, which means there are still a lot of laws that protect them and guide how they’re handled, but right now the public has an opportunity to weigh in on what happens.

The gray wolf is a valuable natural resource in Michigan, according to the carnivore specialist for the DNR. They said wolves are a native species to Michigan.

You can view the document blow to learn more about Michigan’s wolf management plan as of 2015.