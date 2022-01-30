Family of Eastpointe man killed in shooting searching for answers as investigation continues

Police continue to search for the person who allegedly killed a 37-year-old Eastpointe man and injured his girlfriend.

While the search continues for the man responsible for talking a life, loved ones are saying this experience is just way too much.

Dorian Mitchell, 37, was killed after being shot on Thursday alongside his girlfriend near an apartment complex on 10 Mile Road, just west of Gratiot Avenue.

Mitchell’s girlfriend is in the hospital.

“This is something that nobody want to go through, said Davan Mitchell, Dorian’s sister. “Don’t nobody want to experience this, especially brining in 2022.”

The heartache and pain felt by the Mitchell family is a constant reminder they’ll never see their loved one again.

“He was just off to himself,” Davan Mitchell said. “He was quiet. We’re just trying to piece together the puzzle. What happened? What led up to it?”

The circumstances leading to the shooting is still a blur. The person who pulled the trigger is believed to be a neighbor.

“All we know is that the guy stayed in the building,” Davan Mitchell said. “My brother’s was staying with his girlfriend. Yeah, that’s that’s all we’re hearing. I’m hearing that the guy is supposed to stay upon that. Yeah. We don’t know if it was the girl apartment or the guy’s apartment, but they supposed to stay in the building.”

Police are now looking for 61-year-old Dennis Evans, while the victim’s loved ones look for closure.

“Whoever did this please find yourself please? Give my mama everybody some peace,” Davan Mitchell said.

Sadly tragedy is nothing new for family members who have felt this grief before.

“That’s the second brother we have to bury,” Desirea Robinson said. He did nothing wrong to nobody. So that was wrong. I just want him to turn himself in.”