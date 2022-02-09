After 2 year COVID hiatus, Detroit’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

DETROIT – For the last two years, Detroit’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade remained dormant due to the pandemic. But it will return this March.

Organizers announced the parade is making its comeback to Michigan Avenue in Detroit’s Corktown on Sunday, March 13, starting at 1 p.m., near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and continues west to 14th Street in Corktown.

The announcement will be welcomed news for businesses in Corktown, which typically experience one of the busiest days of the year during the parade.

The parade, which includes marching and pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups, and marching units, moves west on Michigan Avenue, passes the grandstands, disperses at 14th Street, and lasts roughly two hours. The parade typically attracts 80,000-100,000 people, making it one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country.

Peggy Gray continues her commitment as parade grand marshal. She’s worked on the Parade Times, a fundraising publication for the parade, for more than 15 years. Her grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from County Galway, Ireland and she was born in Detroit. She’s a member of the Irish American Club and can be found Ceili dancing (a form of Irish dancing) at Detroit’s Gaelic League on Fridays and the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) on Tuesdays.

“On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled to be back and know this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and spends time there,” said Mike Kelly, UIS president.

The parade offers a Family Fun Zone — a reserved, family-friendly area located at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street. The Family Fun Zone , which runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m., includes live Irish entertainment, inflatable amusements, food service, and private restrooms. Family Fun Zone tickets are $12/person or $60/six tickets. $12 for a single ticket and $60 for a family package of 6 tickets. Find more details on that here.