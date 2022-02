Faster Horses 2022 lineup: Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and more

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Country music festival Faster Horses has announced its 2022 lineup and Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw are headlining.

The festival is held at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on July 22, 23 and 24.

Festival passes go on sale on March 11 at 10 a.m. General admission for all three days starts at $225. VIP tack room passes are $699.

The lineup includes:

Morgan Wallen

Eric Church

Tim McGraw

Jake Owen

Brothers Osborne

Cole Swindell

Jordan Davis

Chris Janson

Ashley McBryde

Lauren Alaina

Michael Ray

Jameson Rodgers

Runaway June

Caitlyn Smith

Larry Fleet

Morgan Wade

Priscilla Block

King Calaway

Ray Fulcher

Restless Road

Tiera Kennedy

Dillon Carmichael

Ben Burgess

Ashley Cooke

Alana Springsteen

Angie K

Jackson Dean

Robyn Ottolini

Tyler Braden

Cooper Alan

Dee Jay Silver

