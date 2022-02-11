37º

This former Lions quarterback’s second chance at life

Bernie Smilovitz, Sports Anchor

Donna Harper, Senior Digital Producer

He was the quarterback the last time the Lions won a playoff game. But then his world became so dark he tried to take his own life.

Eric Kramer: “The overall depression...it takes over your whole body.”

Bernie Smilovitz: “You have the gun. You go to the hotel. You know you’re going to do it.”

For the first time on TV, Erik Kramer reveals the events of that night and shares how he got a second chance at life.

Erik Kramer: “I have been very grateful for every day.”

Bernie Smilovitz, one-on-one, from the former Lions quarterback’s home in LA.

Watch Sunday night after the Super Bowl and Winter Games on Local 4 News.

