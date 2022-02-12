Protestors in Windsor start clearing out as police enforce injunction

A stoic line of provincial police officers tried to keep protestors away from the Ambassador Bridge.

Early Saturday morning, Windsor police started enforcing a court ordered injunction.

Two big rigs blocking the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge were driven away and protestors were dismantling tents, and packing up.

However, Those big rigs were replaced by hundreds of demonstrators.

A stoic line of provincial police officers tried to keep protestors away from the Ambassador Bridge.

Bundled up against the bitter cold, some had a dance party, while the incessant sound of horns filled the air.

And amongst the crowd were some of Canada’s youngest participants.

Some parents say were out their for their children and to make sure their kids have the same freedoms as they did growing up.