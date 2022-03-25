U of M settles sexual misconduct lawsuit

Thursday's (March 24) settlement comes after a long string of abuse allegations that stretched on for decades at the university. The settlement doesn't have much to do with money but instead changes the school will make to help change what many call a culture of silence.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit resulting in the new creation of the Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT). The team will be designed to increase the overall protection of students from sexual misconduct.

U of M student Josephine Graham filed the original lawsuit. She claimed the school wasn’t doing enough to ensure the safety of students by maintaining and enforcing certain policies.

Pending the judges approval, the CCRT will consist of about 30 representatives across campus. The goal or aim of the group is to listen to the survivors of sexual abuse on campus and then come up with ways the school could have helped prevent the sexual abuse.

Members will meet at least three times a year.

In a press release, U of M interim President Mary Sue Coleman commented on the matter:

Ad

“The creation of the Coordinated Community Response Team is another important step toward our vision of becoming a national leader in protecting our community from inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct. The structure of the team, which includes leadership from outside the university, will give a voice to all members of our community who have a perspective to share on this vital effort.”

This suit is totally separate from the settlement in the Robert Anderson allegations.