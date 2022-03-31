43º

Warren City Council says mayor spent nearly $675K in unapproved funds; City council wins injunction

Warren City Council President Pat Green called Fouts ‘A rogue mayor’

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WARREN, Mich. – City council said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has been spending money without their approval and a judge has told him to stop.

Council members took Fouts to court and won an injunction. One of the expenditures in question was a costly image campaign for the City of Warren, starring the mayor himself.

This is the latest clash between Fouts and the city council. The council accused the mayor of spending money that wasn’t approved.

According to court documents filed in Macomb County, the council is accusing Fouts of operating on his own unapproved budget and spending nearly $675,000, Including $615,000 on commercials for the city that starred the mayor.

The council is also concerned that there may be other kinds of unauthorized spending. Last week city newsletters were sent to every Warren home. The council says the mayor hasn’t said how much that cost.

Warren City Council President Pat Green called Fouts, “a rogue mayor” and talked to Local 4 News on Thursday (March 31) afternoon.

“You can’t spend money that hasn’t been appropriated, and why we had to sit there and ask them to stop so many times is baffling,” Green said.

Fouts released the following statement:

