Work begins to transform Detroit’s United Arts Theater building into mixed-income housing

Ground broke on March 31, 2022 at the former United Artists Theater building in Downtown Detroit. The nearly 100-year-old building is set to be transformed into nearly 150 apartments with low-income housing options, as well as retail and dining space. Photos courtesy of Illitch Companies.

DETROIT – Ground broke Thursday on a Black-led redevelopment project at a nearly 100-year-old building in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

Work at the former United Artists Theater building kicked off on Thursday, a redevelopment project that has been in the works for six years. Led by the Bagley Development Group, the historic building is set to be transformed into the Residences @ 150 Bagley, which will feature 148 apartments with 20% of them allocated as affordable housing. Options will include one, two and three bedroom units, officials said.

Located in the District Detroit, the building will also include 10,000 square feet of retail and dining space. Apartments are expected to be available for occupancy late next year.

Officials say the project will bring hundreds of construction jobs and permanent jobs to the area.

The redevelopment project is a collaboration between several private and public partners.

“The Bagley Development Group team has done great work to begin bringing our community new market-rate and affordable housing, historic renovation and the associated jobs in the District Detroit,” said Keith Bradford, senior vice president of Olympia Development. “The Residences @ 150 Bagley, the Eddystone Residences and the Henry Street redevelopment proposal are key examples of our steady and balanced progress on residential development in The District Detroit.”

Here are some renderings of the project, courtesy of Illitch Companies:

