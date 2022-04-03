Will Dan Gilbert be the new owner of Chelsea Football Club?

Dan Gilbert already has his hand in so much here in Detroit, and sources very close to the Chelsea Football Club situation are saying Gilbert has now thrown his hat in the runnings for a chance at ownership of the popular team.

“A Detroit Owner in the premise league seems kind of cool,” said Erik Olson, the owner of Thomas Magee’s bar.

Sources aware of the bid report say Gilbert and Rock Entertainment Group is now reportedly joining the bid to buy the Chelsea Football Club, the European soccer team in the English Premier League.

Right now, it’s being said that Gilbert has decided to team up with Chicago Cubs owners, the Ricketts family and billionaires Ken Griffen - investing into bid to purchase the team.

Olson is used to watching the Chelsea Football Club’s games at his bar, Thomas Magee’s. He says it’s all happening very fast.

“It seems to be moving pretty quick. There are four finalist left,” said Olson.

Gilbert is already a major developer here in Detroit, being the owner of Cleveland’s Cavaliers and Monsters. Now he has the chance to expand his reach to across the pond. Although, it’s not necessarily something that hasn’t been done before.

“There’s a whole lot of American ownership in that league and there’s a whole lot of multi sport ownership in that league as well,” said Olson.

There’s no exact amount at how exactly much his bid is. But according to SKY NEWS, final bids are now due on April 11.

Detroit fans like Tiffany Peete are excited about the potential purchase, but how are fans overseas expected to react to the news?

“A lot of them are supportive of American owners that are tried and true in other sports and committed to the teams over there, and I think that Gilbert would be here too,” said Peete.

We’ll have to see what happens as there are four other credible teams also hoping to purchase the team as well.