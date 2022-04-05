Detroit City Council finally approves recreational marijuana ordinance

(Niranjan Shrestha, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is officially allowing recreational marijuana to be sold in the city under a newly approved ordinance.

Detroit City Council approved the proposed recreational marijuana ordinance on Tuesday with a 8-1 vote.

Michigan, as a state, approved adult-use marijuana back in 2018, but Detroit opted out of opening businesses, along with several other communities in Metro Detroit.

The Detroit ordinance will reserve half the licenses for social equity applicants and consider factors like drug convictions and communities severely impacted by drug policies.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.