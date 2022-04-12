55º

Michigan health officials urge residents to get tested as STI cases increase since pandemic

Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Week is April 10 - 16

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges sexually active Michiganders to do their part and make testing for STIs a part of their regular health routine.

According to a press release, gonorrhea and chlamydia are the most common STIs in the Mitten. MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian states that STI testing and treatment are critical and can help avoid serious complications. The CDC states that there are about 2.4 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported.

“We hope to empower individuals not to be afraid to go get tested and treated for STIs,” says Bagdasarian.

MDHHS states that they are working closely with local health departments to provide more testing and to help raise awareness of treatment programs.

For more information on Michigan STI testing and treatment programs, click here.

