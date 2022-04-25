This week is Student Appreciation Week in Michigan

FILE - Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2020. Jurors on Friday, April 7, 2022, acquitted two men and deadlocked on two others accused of plotting to abduct Whitmer in 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has made April 25 through May 1 Student Appreciation Week. The goal is to celebrate Michigan’s young people.

“During Student Appreciation Week, we take inspiration from our kids and recommit ourselves to ensuring they have every opportunity to thrive and pursue their potential from preschool through postsecondary,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, Michigan has made record investments in our students and schools without raising taxes. We will continue improving every kid’s in-class experience, support educators who show up every day, and empower schools to upgrade classrooms and equipment. Let’s keep working together to support our students.”

Read: More education coverage

View the full proclamation below

ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE OF MICHIGAN,

I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim

Ad

April 25 – May 1, 2022

as

STUDENT APPRECIATION WEEK

WHEREAS, April is an exciting time of year for students of all ages, with college students and high schoolers prepping for finals, and our younger students readying themselves for end of the year activities; and,

WHEREAS, the last few months of the school year are a time of important changes and transitions, as students prepare to advance a grade or graduate; and,

WHEREAS, during this week, we should take time to recognize all the hard work that Michigan students have put into their studies, extracurricular activities, and communities throughout this academic year; and,

WHEREAS, Michigan students all deserve a world class education, resources to help them face unique challenges, and opportunities to pursue their dreams and find success; and,

WHEREAS, my administration has worked hard to expand opportunities for Michigan’s students, and has made the largest education investment in state history to close the funding gap between schools, support student mental health, expand access to preschool programs for 22,000 more 4-year-olds, and fully fund Michigan Reconnect to provide tuition-free education or skills training to Michiganders 25 and older; and,

Ad

WHEREAS, this week we celebrate and honor all our students, wish them the best of luck with their final exams and assignments, and recommit ourselves to investing in their future;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim April 25 – May 1, 2022 as Student Appreciation Week in Michigan.