Sterling Heights conducting a study to decide EV accessibility

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The city of Sterling Heights has announced the city will be prepping for a study for electric vehicle roadways and charging station accessibility.

In a press release, the city states this is an effort to enhance its sustainability practices. The city’s goal is to determine where EV charging stations are worth being installed throughout the city.

“Sterling Heights is a progressive city, and I’m excited we are on the leading edge of this future technology,” states Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “Plenty of residents and visitors already have electric vehicles, and we know that number is going to grow exponentially in coming years. We want to make sure the City is prepared with stations that are readily available along and near major roadways, public facilities and parks, which requires this thoughtful planning and adequate infrastructure.”

The electric vehicle study and plan are set to be completed this year. From there, the city states it will help them decide on the accessibility of electric vehicles.

“This effort also supports regional, and state goals for improving the availability of charging stations as electric vehicles become more widespread,” says City Manager Mark Vanderpool.

The city will be granted funding up to $35,000 to help create a master plan. According to a press release, nearly $30,000 of the budget will be from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.