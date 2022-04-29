‘I Ran the D’ 5K race in Downtown Detroit to benefit child brain tumor research

Participants at the "I Ran the D" 5K race in Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT – A 5K race to raise funds for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma research is hitting the streets of Downtown Detroit once again.

The ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is hosting their “I Ran the D” 5K race next month to help fundraise for DIPG research, as the disease is reportedly responsible for nearly 50% of deaths from pediatric brain tumors each year.

The organization was founded by Jason and Tammi Carr after their 5-year-old son Chad Carr died from the disease in 2015. The couple teamed up with the parents running the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation to create one foundation focused on DIPG research.

The foundation says that since they began their efforts, they have raised over $16 million for DIPG research at institutions around the world. The organization has become a “leading funder” for this research worldwide.

Tammi Carr is joining Local 4 to discuss the race and the mission at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 29. Watch live on Local 4, ClickOnDetroit or Local 4+.

The 5K race is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. Participants will start at the Tiger statue outside of Comerica Park, and will be able to “finish with a stroll around the Comerica Park field,” weather permitting, officials said.

General tickets are $50 each as of April 29. Other ticket options are available, including a $45 “5K virtual race” ticket, and a package that includes tickets to the race and a Detroit Tigers game for $90. Prices are slated to rise after April 30.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the ChadTough foundation and their efforts. Registrants will reportedly receive a long sleeve running shirt with logos from Detroit sports teams, a running bib and a medal.

Click here to learn more about or purchase tickets for I Ran the D.

Participants at the "I Ran the D" 5K race in Downtown Detroit. (ChadTough Foundation)

