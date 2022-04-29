Police say 7 students taken to hospital from Michigan school after 15-18 report feeling sick

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said seven students from a school in Genesee County have been taken to the hospital and 15-18 reported feeling sick on Friday.

The story was first reported by NBC affiliate WEYI.

During a short briefing, a school official said Edgerton Elementary School students started to report feeling sick around 1 p.m. Friday (April 29).

“The ones who are impacted -- we have tracked at least five of them from the same class,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Swanson said there might be children from other classes involved, too.

Right now, the affected students are experiencing nausea, dizziness, and lightheadedness, he said.

A district official said school employees learned about what was happening when students notified their teacher.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene in case there was a gas issue. Some of the symptoms were similar to that of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to authorities.

Swanson said officials checked for carbon monoxide, but confirmed that that isn’t what caused the students to become sick.

Students are being released via the district’s normal pickup procedures, school officials said.

Parents of students at the school should monitor their children for symptoms, Swanson said.