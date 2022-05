BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a 1-year-old boy who went missing Sunday in Kent County.

Noah Alan Jordan was last seen around 11:05 a.m. Sunday (May 1) in the 6000 block of Fork Avenue in Byron Township, according to authorities.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, official said.

Anyone who has seen Noah is asked to call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-336-3113.