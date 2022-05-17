Are you ready to jump around? World’s largest bounce house is coming to Metro Detroit in June

The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into Detroit Bigger and Better for 2022 with a 16,000 Sq. Ft. Bounce House, a Brand-New Customized Sports Arena, and Much More!

FRASER, Mich. – A Guinness-certified bounce house is coming to Metro Detroit in mid-June.

Bounce house lovers will be able to bounce around in The Big Bounce America.

According to a press release, the bounce house is 16,000 square feet and comes with a 900+ foot obstacle course.

The bounce house establishment comes with three components: Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE.

Sport Slam is the newest addition to The Big Bounce and is a customized sports arena. The Giant offers 50 different obstacles within The Big Bounce America experience. AirSPACE includes a five-lane slide and a 25-foot inflatable alien in the bounce house center.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” writes Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America Josh Kinnersley in a press release. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

Ad

The Big Bounce America will be in Fraser June 10-12 and June 17-19.

Tickets are $19 per person. Click here to buy them in advance.