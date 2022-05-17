Hey, birders! There’s a new birdwatching website, map available for the St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail

FILE - In this May 19, 2008, file photo, a Kirtland’s warbler perches on a branch in the jack pine forests of northern Michigan near Mio, Mich. Federal officials on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, said that it is time to drop the colorful songbird from the endangered species list. The warbler was on the brink of extinction 30 years ago. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – There is a new resource for birders in Michigan!

A new website for the St. Clair-Macomb Birding Trail is now available for people who want to go bird watching. It was created with the coastal management grant from EGLE.

St. Clair and Macomb counties host a variety of resident and migrating birds over diverse habitats and the larger lakes, rivers and streams. The areas also sit below major migratory routes, the Atlantic and the Mississippi flyways. Expect to see waterfowl, songbirds, shorebirds and more at trail sites.

“This grant supports protection of coastal natural resources, encourages coastal-dependent recreation, and promotes assets and activities that contribute to the community’s senses of place,” says Weston Hillier, EGLE environmental quality analyst. “The St. Clair/Macomb Coastal Birding Trail will encourage outdoor recreation and tourism on the coast of southern Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair, and St. Clair River.”

Ad

Click here to view the new website.

Sign up for Winged Wednesday text updates to learn more about the birds moving through Michigan and the best state parks to see them. You can sign up by texting “bird” to 51555 or by clicking here.

Read: With bird flu cases growing, Michigan suggests limiting bird feeders this year

Want to become a birder? Here are some resources

Michigan has more than 450 bird species throughout the state and there is a lot of information out there to get you started. You can check out one of Michigan’s birding trails, state parks and recreation areas -- or even your local park.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plenty of resources on birding, you can view that here.

Ad

The Michigan Sea Grant has a free online video series called Michigan Birding 101, you can view that here.