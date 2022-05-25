Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe says safety changes where student was hit are underway

Slowing down drivers is what's happening outside Roseville Middle School, where Julia Wallace was hit in the crosswalk while walking to school. Roseville's Police Chief Ryan Monroe says that a significant safety change has been implemented.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Slowing down drivers is what’s happening outside Roseville Middle School, where Julia Wallace was hit in the crosswalk while walking to school.

Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe says that a significant safety change has been implemented.

It’s been exactly one month since Wallace was hit in a crosswalk as she was walking to school. She’s since been in the hospital with a devastating brain injury.

On Wednesday (May 25), a Roseville officer was helping kids cross the street.

Wallace’s mother says she has made improvements since the grim outlook over the past few weeks. Her daughter has opened one eye, which has given her mom hope.

Ad

It’s unclear how much permanent damage has occurred.

Improvements in safety and traffic control at the crosswalk that had no stop signs for incoming traffic on Martin Road have been requested by Monroe. The improvements will reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour at the middle school and near the high school, officials say.

Volunteer Crossing Guard Sheila Devellis takes time out of her day to help kids cross the intersection.

“That sounds like a great common sense move because this is a residential area,” said Devellis.

Devellis has a message for Wallace as well.

“A message to the human spirit about people coming together and praying and being there for each other,” Devellis said. “I think that positive energy is helping.

Monroe says a traffic study that may add lights and stop signs at the location of the incident and other crosswalks has been underway for several weeks.