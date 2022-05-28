64º

Michigan woman with 13 aliases escapes prison twice, still missing 48 years later

Frankie Regina McGraw caught after saving man from drowning

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Frankie Regina McGraw (MDOC)

Frankie Regina McGraw has been missing for 48 years after escaping prison twice.

According to an Aug. 17, 1973, article from the Chicago Tribune, McGraw was serving time for check fraud when she first escaped from jail.

She was caught after saving a 58-year-old man from a water-filled gravel pit near Grand Rapids and reviving him with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, according to the Tribune.

McGraw escaped again, this time from the Huron Valley Complex, on May 28, 1974.

Her two convictions stemmed from incidents in June 1973 and December 1971.

She may have been seen in Ypsilanti sometime in 1978.

She was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance and would be 71 years old now.

DetailsFrankie Regina McGraw
Missing Age23
Current Age71
Height5′ 7″
Weight131 lbs
HairBrown
EyesBlue
Scars/MarksScar above right eye

Below is a list of her known aliases:

  • Frankie R. Pervy
  • Frankie R. Peryy
  • Frankie R. Plym
  • Frankie Regina Campbell
  • Frankie Regina Dyed
  • Frankie Regina McGraw
  • Frankie Regina Perry
  • Joyce Allen
  • Marsha T. Perry
  • Marsha Terry Lewis
  • Regina McGraw
  • Regina Perry
  • XX Doe

Read: More Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

