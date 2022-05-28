Michigan woman with 13 aliases escapes prison twice, still missing 48 years later

Frankie Regina McGraw has been missing for 48 years after escaping prison twice.

According to an Aug. 17, 1973, article from the Chicago Tribune, McGraw was serving time for check fraud when she first escaped from jail.

She was caught after saving a 58-year-old man from a water-filled gravel pit near Grand Rapids and reviving him with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, according to the Tribune.

McGraw escaped again, this time from the Huron Valley Complex, on May 28, 1974.

Her two convictions stemmed from incidents in June 1973 and December 1971.

She may have been seen in Ypsilanti sometime in 1978.

She was 23 years old at the time of her disappearance and would be 71 years old now.

Details Frankie Regina McGraw Missing Age 23 Current Age 71 Height 5′ 7″ Weight 131 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Blue Scars/Marks Scar above right eye

Below is a list of her known aliases:

Frankie R. Pervy

Frankie R. Peryy

Frankie R. Plym

Frankie Regina Campbell

Frankie Regina Dyed

Frankie Regina McGraw

Frankie Regina Perry

Joyce Allen

Marsha T. Perry

Marsha Terry Lewis

Regina McGraw

Regina Perry

XX Doe

