New comedy club in Downtown Detroit to open June 24: Here’s the first slate of shows

Permanent comedy club will fill a niche in the city and occupy theCity Theatre space inside Hockeytown Cafe

DETROIT – Detroit House of Comedy, the new comedy club opening in Downtown Detroit, has officially announced its first slate of shows, which will start June 24.

The comedy venue is located at 2301 Woodward Avenue, the former home to the City Theatre inside Hockeytown Café in The District Detroit.

Detroit House of Comedy will host its grand opening Friday, June 24th at 8pm featuring headliner Hans Kim.

The Detroit House of Comedy will be run by co-owners John Tobin and Rick Bronson and will host stand-up, improv and podcasts from established local, regional and national headliners, as well as up-and-comers with a focus on supporting comedians from Detroit and throughout Michigan, according to a release.

Modeled after Laugh Boston, Detroit House of Comedy features a cabaret set up, but with an emphasis on improving sight lines to the stage from every seat in the room. Comedy fans will still enjoy the intimacy of a 300-seat club complete with tables and servers. However, departing from the typical level-flooring throughout the room, seats are dispersed across 6 different levels, cascading downward towards the stage in an amphitheater-like design.

Schedule of Upcoming Events

Hans Kim June 24 + 25

Jeff Horste June 30 - July 2

Sasheer Zamata July 7 - 9

Shane Torres July 14 - 17

Ali Siddiq July 21 - 23

Michael Ian Black July 28 - 30

Jessica Kirson August 4 - 6

Pete Lee August 11 - 13

And Then We Had Sex Podcast:The Live Experience August 14

Darius Bennett August 18 - 20

Doug Stanhope August 26

Josh Adams August 27

Mo Mandel September 1 - 3

Tickets to all upcoming performances at Detroit House of Comedy go on sale to the public on Monday, June 6 at 10:00AM EST. For tickets and more information, click here.

