Should you be changing your tires? We put seasonal tires through the Local 4 Trust Index

Should you be changing your tires when the seasons change? Local 4 put seasonal tires through the Local 4 Trust Index. With the weather getting warmer, you might be thinking about getting your tires changed -- but do you really need to change them every single season?

Should you be changing your tires when the seasons change? Local 4 put seasonal tires through the Local 4 Trust Index.

With the weather getting warmer, you might be thinking about getting your tires changed -- but do you really need to change them every single season?

Ray Massenberg with AAA Michigan said you really only need to change your tires twice a year. He does not recommend people have three sets of tires that are switched out every time the weather changes.

Massenberg said the wintertime is when it’s critical to switch to winter tires. He said there’s a dramatic difference in the stopping distance between a winter tire and an all-season tire.

Massenberg said to think of Easter and Halloween as reminders to put your winter or snow tires on and then take them off.

Snow tires are meant for 45-degree weather or less, so they need to be swapped out with another set and you’ll end up spending more.

Ad

If you want maximum safety in winter driving you should switch to snow tires. Most all-season tires aren’t designed to grip the snow.

Snow tires are made of softer rubber, which grips cold roads better. Snow tire treads are shaped and angled differently to dig into the snow.

Watch the video above for the full story.

More: Trust Index coverage

Want a claim fact-checked? Click here to share it with Trust Index.