Detroit is 2nd cloudiest city in US, data shows, but Ohio is worse

In Detroit, it’s cloudy with a chance of more clouds.

Data compiled by Polaris and The Weather Channel found that Detroit is among the 10 cloudiest cities in the U.S. The data comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points. Cloud cover was ranked based on daily record keeping from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period (January 2019 – December 2021).

Here’s how the top 10 cloudiest cities rounded out:

Youngstown, OH Detroit, MI Syracuse, NY Pittsburgh, PA Seattle, WA Fort Wayne, IN Newark, NJ Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Louisville, KY

To celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 11, outdoor recreational vehicle maker Polaris is betting that 10 of the cloudiest cities in the U.S. – including Detroit – will see sunshine on June 11.

Fans can either bet with Polaris or against Polaris for the chance to win all sorts of epic prizes, including swag and off-road riding experiences. Plus, anyone that participates will initiate a $2 donation to The Conservation Fund. More info here.