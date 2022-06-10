Student, staff member injured in school brawl on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A mother is concerned Thursday (June 9) night for her daughter’s safety after a big fight broke out at her high school.

It happened this afternoon at Detroit Community High School on Detroit’s west side.

Police were called while security and school staff broke up the fight.

Latonya Chisom said her daughter is a student at the charter school and claims her daughter was defending her cousin, who is also a student. She also says it wasn’t students they were fighting off in the parking lot seen in the video player above, it was adults.

“They came up here and dressed the part, and they attacked children,” said Chisom.

Chisom said Thursday afternoon, she went to pick up her daughter, but didn’t expect what happened next. She said she saw the commotion in the parking lot and wasn’t sure what was going on but then realized her daughter was involved.

“My daughter was attacked by three people and a parent,” Chisom said. “She (her daughter) literally seen a crowd of people attacking her cousin, which you can see on the video, and she went in to minimize and at least get somebody off of her, and as she is doing that a grown woman attacks her, that’s when I seen her with a screwdriver in her hand,” Chisom said.

Security broke up the fight, and then the school called the police.

Chisom’s niece was bleeding, and a staff member seen in the video above who tried to break up the fight now has a puncture wound on his hand.

Chisom suspects it’s from the same woman she saw with a screwdriver, and after seeing the video, she wants the school to do something about it.

“Make sure our kids next year have a safe place to come in and learn,” Chisom said. “That’s all I’m asking.”

Below is the notice Detroit Community Schools sent to parents.