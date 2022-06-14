Groundbreaking research is being done at Wayne State University

All eyes are on Washington as lawmakers signal a potential breakthrough on gun control legislation. As that work is done on Capitol Hill, groundbreaking research is being done here in Detroit, focusing on the impact of guns. Warning, seen in the video player above, may be hard for some to watch.

The science doesn’t lie, vote, or care what you choose to believe or not believe. It just gives you the hard and cold facts, and that’s what’s being done in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Wayne State University.