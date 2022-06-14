Metro Detroiters react to bipartisan gun bill

Local Detroiters respond to the bipartisan gun bill that could be passed. What they like and don't like about the bill and how it can impact gun owners in the future.

DETROIT – A bipartisan group of senators has unveiled an agreement on gun safety legislation.

There’s help for states in creating and implementing ‘red-flag’ laws to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

There’s funding for mental health programs and an enhanced review process on certain weapons for buyers under 21 via the national instant criminal background check system.

Notably absent are any expanded background checks for all gun sales.

There’s also no assault weapons ban or any change in the minimum age to purchase an assault-style weapon.

“The schools need more security,” said a father.

The dad seen in the video player above says he worries about his kid’s safety every day when they go off to school.

“I’m very concerned not just dealing with elements of the school building, but dealing with the children going to the school and what they’re going through,” the father said.

“I love guns,” said a grandfather. “I have had two or three dozen in my lifetime, but I don’t need an AR15 to shoot a rabbit.”

A group of 20 senators, including 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, announced the deal on Sunday (June 12).

“At least it’s a step in the right direction, let’s face it, but I feel the NRA dictates our gun policies,” the grandfather said.

“This whole Democrat and Republican thing, it’s always a big fight about who is right and what side is wrong,” the father said. “Now, it’s not about that. It’s about what’s right for the people.”

The bill does not include a ban on assault weapons or raise the minimum purchase age.

“Would I like comprehensive background checks for everyone purchasing a weapon? Absolutely, no question,” said Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow. “But right now, I am in a place where we have to figure out what is doable and what is meaningful, and this package is both of those things.”

“Some of those things should be added,” said the father. “If the bill goes that far with the other things, those should also be extended.”

“My only disappointment is I would like to see more done with AR15s,” the grandfather said. “It’s ridiculous. No one, not even my grandkids, needs them.”

The bipartisan proposal ensures that it will make it through the senate filibuster.