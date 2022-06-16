Local 4 honored with nine awards at the 2022 Michigan Emmys

DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, was recognized for its exemplary work at the 44th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy Awards.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team, both in front of and behind the camera,” said News Director Kim Voet. “They give it their all every single day to bring viewers the important news that affects their lives.”

Congratulations to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Michigan Emmy award winners:

Sports Story, News Feature (Catching up with Mike Utley)

Justin DePrekel, Ben Bell, Bernie Smilovitz, Ro Coppola

Children/Youth/Teen, News (A Mascot’s Moment)

Nick Monacelli

Weather, News - single shift (125 Years Ago: The Great Cyclone Hits Oakland County)

Paul Gross

Team Coverage (Night of the Tornadoes)

Mia Balbin-Cuesta & Mary Burson

Reporter, Specialty Assignment (Royal Oak Remembered)

Rod Meloni

Religion, News (All-American Muslim)

Paula Tutman & Justin DePrekel

Breaking News (Metro Detroit deals with overnight flooding)

Mary Burson

Investigative (Missing in the Morgue)

Karen Drew, John Pompeo, Benjamin Bell

Reporter, Daily News