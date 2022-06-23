Shelby Township police hold senior scam awareness presentation to teach warning signs

There are many ways to get scammed these days and most of the time senior citizens are getting targeted.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There are many ways to get scammed these days and most of the time senior citizens are getting targeted.

The Shelby Township Police Department is trying to get ahead of the scams before they happen. Police said they’ve seen a big uptick in scams targeting seniors over the last couple of months.

Getting stolen money back after a person has been scammed isn’t likely, which is why police are working to educate the older generations.

Police held a scam awareness presentation at the Shelby Township Senior Center. Sgt. Mark Benedettini said around 80% to 90% of the seniors who attended had been scammed.

Benedettini said seniors are targeted the most often, simply because they’re unaware of the typical scamming techniques. There is not much police can do besides hold forums to teach them what to look out for.

Police reminded seniors to be extra cautious and suspicious of phone calls and emails that they receive.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. But once you’ve realized you have been scammed, you need to contact the police immediately.

The sooner you do, the better chance you have at getting your money back.

