Drivers who play music too loud in Florida can face a $114 fine

Starting next month, drivers who play music too loud in Florida can face a fine of up to $114.

Florida statute 316.3045 will allow police to give tickets to drivers who are blasting their music in cars.

Drivers will be forbidden from playing music from a vehicle that is at a distance of 25 feet or more.

The law also allows police to ticket drivers for playing music too loud in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.

View the entire statute below

Operation of radios or other mechanical soundmaking devices or instruments in vehicles; exemptions.

