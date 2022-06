Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and wounded two others on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others wounded on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened in the Glen Cove Apartments, which is a gated apartment complex, near Plymouth Road and Telegraph Road.

The two injured in the shooting at 17 and 19 years old. No arrests have been made.

